Advertisement

Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East Lansing

Man hits several parked cars, arrested
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police will recommend charges for a man after he receives a mental health evaluation.

According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Haslett and Hagadorn roads Sunday on reports of a man armed with a knife. Police said the man was inside a home and refused to come out, but after about an hour, the man reportedly got into a car and drove through the closed garage door before striking two parked cars.

Police said one of the parked cars struck a pedestrian, who is expected to survive.

Police took the man to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on MLK on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
One male hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating
Whitmer, a Democrat, said it is a tough time to work in a school.
Whitmer will propose retention bonuses for teachers, staff
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496
Ranes was sentenced to four life sentences and was not eligible for parole.
Michigan man convicted in killings of 4 women dies at 78
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19.
MDHHS: Michiganders positive for COVID-19 should consider these medications

Latest News

‘Love Bites’ event in Leslie brings scares to Valentine’s Day
‘Love Bites’ event in Leslie brings scares to Valentine’s Day
Play of the Week: Lansing Everett at Holt
Play of the Week: Lansing Everett at Holt
‘Love Bites’ event in Leslie brings scares to Valentine’s Day
‘Love Bites’ event in Leslie brings scares to Valentine’s Day
Man hits several parked cars, arrested