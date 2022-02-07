Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police will recommend charges for a man after he receives a mental health evaluation.

According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Haslett and Hagadorn roads Sunday on reports of a man armed with a knife. Police said the man was inside a home and refused to come out, but after about an hour, the man reportedly got into a car and drove through the closed garage door before striking two parked cars.

Police said one of the parked cars struck a pedestrian, who is expected to survive.

Police took the man to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation.

