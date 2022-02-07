Advertisement

Lovie to Houston?

Lovie Smith, head coach of Chicago Bears
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST
HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans are expected to hire Lovie Smith as their head coach. That’s according to a person familiar with the process, who say an official announcement is expected later today or tomorrow morning. Smith, who is Black, will be the second minority candidate to be hired this offseason after the Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, on Sunday.

