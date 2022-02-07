Lovie to Houston?

HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans are expected to hire Lovie Smith as their head coach. That’s according to a person familiar with the process, who say an official announcement is expected later today or tomorrow morning. Smith, who is Black, will be the second minority candidate to be hired this offseason after the Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, on Sunday.

