Light, sidewalk work coming to Delta Twp.

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, watch out for road workers on Saginaw Highway in Delta Township.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is updating the traffic light at Nixon Road. Workers will also install sidewalks and pavement markings compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The road there will also be resurfaced. The $200 thousand project will require shoulder and lane closures on Saginaw Hwy.

Work is expected to be completed by late April.

More Delta Township news:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.