Light, sidewalk work coming to Delta Twp.
The $200 thousand project will require shoulder and lane closures on Saginaw Hwy.
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, watch out for road workers on Saginaw Highway in Delta Township.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is updating the traffic light at Nixon Road. Workers will also install sidewalks and pavement markings compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The road there will also be resurfaced. The $200 thousand project will require shoulder and lane closures on Saginaw Hwy.
Work is expected to be completed by late April.
More Delta Township news:
- BJ’s Wholesale Club holds grand opening for Delta Twp. location
- GM investment in Lansing approved
- Delta Twp. woman sentenced for committing over $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.