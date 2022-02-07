Lansing police seek suspect in nonfatal shooting of 15-year-old boy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for whoever is responsible for the shooting of a 15-year-old boy Sunday afternoon.
According to authorities, police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon at a liquor store located on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Police said they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the torso. He is expected to survive.
Police said the 15-year-old boy got into an argument that turned into a fight when a third person got involved, shot the teenager and fled on foot.
Police did not release a description of the suspected shooter.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
