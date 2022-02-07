Lansing gas prices up 85.8 cents from last year, national prices up 97.5 cents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over the past week, average gas prices in Lansing have gone up 18.6 cents, to an average of $3.37/gallon.

The prices in Lansing are 24.6 cents per gallon higher than one month ago, and 85.8 cents per gallon higher than one year ago. Across the country, gas is 97.5 cents more per gallon than last year.

The numbers come from GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in the Lansing area.

Other cities in Michigan are seeing significant increases this week as well.

Ann Arbor is at $3.34/gallon, up 15.2 cents from last week.

Grand Rapids is sitting at $3.36/gallon, a 15.5 cent/gallon increase from last week.

Flint is $3.37, up 13.3 from last week.

According to AAA’s gas prices map, the national average for Monday, Feb. 7 is $3.44 per gallon. AAA shows Michigan’s average on par with the Lansing-area prices, at $3.37/gallon.

