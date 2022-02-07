Lansing Catholic twins are bowling down the obstacles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For years, it’s been a ball, ten pins, and the Wheeler twins, James and Jeff.

They have their mom to thank for their love for bowling.

“She got us into it when we moved to Grand Rapids, she loved it, and it was always something that we could do with her.,” said Jeff.

They turned to bowling as an escape while their mom battled cancer.

Even though she’s not around, her passion for the sport lives through them.

“It helped us get through that, it’s been really important in our lives,” said James.

It helped them when Jeff was diagnosed with cancer shortly after, spending a lot of the pandemic in the hospital.

“When I heard about him getting diagnosed, it really hit me hard,” James said.

Now, Jeff is healthy and showing no signs of slowing down.

“I’m back and better than ever. Still waiting for that 300 though, I have seven 290′s and not one 300.”

The higher (and perfect) score is something that James can boast about, but maybe not for long.

“We butt heads a lot, so it’s great that we can come out here and try to make each other better, give each other criticism, and have fun together.” said Jeff.

That’s just the way the sibling rivalry goes: you win some, you lose some.

“They’re kids,” said Head Coach Doug Moore. “They’re going to look at this and say I don’t like it, but I get it. They’re grounded. So they’ll get frustrated with how they’re throwing, but then they’ll say there’s more to life than this.”

More to life than just ten pins, especially when you have your twin around to knock them down with.

“I’m glad he got through what he got through, and it’s just great having him around,” said James.” He’s just like me, so we like the same things, it’s just great to having him around.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.