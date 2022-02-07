Lansing Board of Education approves bond proposal, public will vote May 3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District Board of Education approved a resolution to hold a special election on Tuesday, May 3, which will ask district voters to consider the sale of bonds to finance projects for Lansing schools. The bonds would cover the cost of erecting, furnishing, and remodeling existing buildings, athletics facilities, parking areas, driveways and sites.

The vote of the Board of Education passed unanimously.

If voters approve on May 3, the Lansing School District would sell bonds totaling $129,700,000 to be issued for not less than 30 years.

Lansing School District parents, guardians and staff received a letter from the district today explaining the board’s hope for the bonds.

“...if approved, the proposal would have a lasting and significant impact on our district for generations to come. With no anticipated change to our current tax rate, it would generate it $129.7 million to invest in safe, secure, and flexible 21st Century learning environments...” the Board wrote. “We would invest in renovations to J.W. Sexton High School including a complete renovation of the auditorium, athletic facility improvements, air conditioning installation as well as new ceilings and window coverings. We would also be able to install modern, energy-efficient air conditioning for students in all classrooms across the district resulting in better air quality and fewer unplanned HVAC system repairs.”

The plans for investment in the school system also include rebuilding four end-of-life elementary schools across the district; Mt. Hope STEAM Magnet School, Willow Elementary, Lewton School and Sheridan Road STEM Magnet School.

