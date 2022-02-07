Advertisement

Jackson’s Battle for the Boot also a sock drive

(WLUC)
By Nicolas Hankes
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two Jackson hockey teams will be battling for the boot this Friday in an annual Mid-Michigan rivalry game. However, both teams are using the attention from the game to help out a charity with another footwear-related goal.

Jackson United and Lumen Christi are doing more than hitting the ice this week. Along with the Battle for the Boot, the two teams are hosting a sock drive.

Socks will be collected through Catholic Charities for Children in Foster Care. The drive will go on during the game which begins at 6 p.m. on Friday at Optimist Ice Rink.

