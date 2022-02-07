Advertisement

IRS ending facial recognition push, Michigan congressman touts bill

(KCRG)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The IRS appears to be ending its efforts to use facial recognition software on its website after bipartisan outcry. Monday, Congressman Bill Huizenga (R-MI) released a statement after it became apparent the IRS was abandoning the software.

Initially the IRS had contracted with a company that offered facial recognition services, awarding a multi-million dollar contract to “ID.me” to provide the software for use in securing taxpayer accounts. Huizenga and several politicians from both sides of the aisle argued that use of the software, which required taxpayers to take video selfies as part of the verification process, represented an overstep of authority by the government.

New: Three Michigan pharmacies under AG scrutiny after accusations of price gouging

The turn comes after Huizenga introduced the FACE Act, which would prohibit the IRS from requiring the use of facial recognition technology in any capacity.

“This is good news for Americans who are concerned about their privacy and big government overreach,” said Congressman Huizenga. “I am going to continue to push for the FACE Act to be enacted so the IRS cannot change its mind down the road and create a database that stores the faces of American taxpayers.”

A copy of the FACE Act is included below.

FACE act by Jake Draugelis on Scribd

Next on WILX:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on MLK on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
One male hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating
Whitmer, a Democrat, said it is a tough time to work in a school.
Whitmer will propose retention bonuses for teachers, staff
Ranes was sentenced to four life sentences and was not eligible for parole.
Michigan man convicted in killings of 4 women dies at 78
As of February 1, the hospital has over 140 COVID-19 patients.
Federal help arrives at Sparrow
Captain Collin Birnie courtesy of City of Flint Police Department Facebook
Flint police captain dies in crash

Latest News

Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 9,898 new cases, 38 deaths over past 3 days
WILX Weather Webcast 2/7/2022 PM