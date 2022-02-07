IRS ending facial recognition push, Michigan congressman touts bill

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The IRS appears to be ending its efforts to use facial recognition software on its website after bipartisan outcry. Monday, Congressman Bill Huizenga (R-MI) released a statement after it became apparent the IRS was abandoning the software.

Initially the IRS had contracted with a company that offered facial recognition services, awarding a multi-million dollar contract to “ID.me” to provide the software for use in securing taxpayer accounts. Huizenga and several politicians from both sides of the aisle argued that use of the software, which required taxpayers to take video selfies as part of the verification process, represented an overstep of authority by the government.

New: Three Michigan pharmacies under AG scrutiny after accusations of price gouging

The turn comes after Huizenga introduced the FACE Act, which would prohibit the IRS from requiring the use of facial recognition technology in any capacity.

“This is good news for Americans who are concerned about their privacy and big government overreach,” said Congressman Huizenga. “I am going to continue to push for the FACE Act to be enacted so the IRS cannot change its mind down the road and create a database that stores the faces of American taxpayers.”

A copy of the FACE Act is included below.

FACE act by Jake Draugelis on Scribd

Next on WILX:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.