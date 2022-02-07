Ice Safari returns to Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ice Safari is back at Potter Park Zoo.

By popular demand, the event will be held for a second time and be extended to two weekends this year.

For only four days, get the chance to see a variety of ice carvings from Miller Ice Sculptures. Each sculpture will provide a fun and educational tour for guests to enjoy.

Along with the carvings, guests will get a chance to see animals and how they handle the winter weather.

“A lot of our animals actually are more active during the winter than you might imagine,” said coordinator Carolyn Fabro. “You might see them active during the summer -- such as our arctic fox, our otters, our wolves, our snow leopard of course -- some of our animals really thrive in the winter in the cold weather and those are some behaviors you might not get to see if you just come during the summer.”

The event will be held over the weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12-13 and Feb. 19-20.

More information can be found on Potter Park Zoo’s official website here.

