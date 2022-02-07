Advertisement

I-496 project starts Monday

The entire rebuilding project is expected to take two years.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers that use I-496 during the morning commute should expect some slowdowns starting Monday.

Crews are going to start soil borings around 9 a.m. to get ready for the Rebuilding I-496 Project this summer. This means the highway will be down to one lane in either direction between Lansing Road and the Grand River.

The work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s $80 million investment to rebuild the freeway and ramps.

The soil-boring is expected to be done in a month. The entire rebuilding project is expected to take two years.

