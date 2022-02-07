House fire in Owosso caused by clothes dryer, authorities say

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries were reported in an Owosso house fire Monday morning.

According to authorities, fire crews responded to a home located near the intersection of Corunna Avenue and Washington Street. Fire crews located the fire in a clothes drier in the basement and quickly extinguished it.

The residents of the three apartments in the house were evacuated due to smoke from the fire. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Owosso on Feb. 7, 2022. (WILX)

