Giants Hire Minority Executive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the Giants, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants say Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation.

