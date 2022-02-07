Advertisement

Getting to know a face of Ingham County

By Holly Harper
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’

Val Orlando is the owner of a Mason favorite, City Limits, but he also purchased a business that was facing closing.

Check out the video to hear what he loves about owning multiple businesses in the area.

Faces of Ingham County is brought to you by EXIT Realty and you can nominate someone here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on MLK on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
One male hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating
Whitmer, a Democrat, said it is a tough time to work in a school.
Whitmer will propose retention bonuses for teachers, staff
Ranes was sentenced to four life sentences and was not eligible for parole.
Michigan man convicted in killings of 4 women dies at 78
As of February 1, the hospital has over 140 COVID-19 patients.
Federal help arrives at Sparrow
Captain Collin Birnie courtesy of City of Flint Police Department Facebook
Flint police captain dies in crash

Latest News

City Rescue Mission
The City Rescue Mission tells us more about their Michigan Avenue Project
How to jog like a pro
Former Olympian shares how to jog like a pro
Carrie Bond
Learning more about a home renovation in East Lansing with Carrie Bond
sdfgsfdgg
Carrie Bond Master Bedroom