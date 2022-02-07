Advertisement

Former Olympian shares how to jog like a pro

By Holly Harper
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Whether you’re a regular runner or new to jogging or walking, it’s one of the most accessible workouts you can do.

We are learning how to get the most out of your movement and how to improve upon our skills with tips from Olympic sprinter, Ashley Kelly.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on MLK on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
One male hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating
Whitmer, a Democrat, said it is a tough time to work in a school.
Whitmer will propose retention bonuses for teachers, staff
Ranes was sentenced to four life sentences and was not eligible for parole.
Michigan man convicted in killings of 4 women dies at 78
As of February 1, the hospital has over 140 COVID-19 patients.
Federal help arrives at Sparrow
Dansville High School
Exchange students not participating in Dansville High School graduation ceremony

Latest News

Carrie Bond
Learning more about a home renovation in East Lansing with Carrie Bond
sdfgsfdgg
Carrie Bond Master Bedroom
gfshsgfhfgh
517 Friday
Fireworks Glass Studios
Unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas at Fireworks Glass Studios