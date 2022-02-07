Federal help arrives at Sparrow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Federal medical staff joined sparrow employees Saturday to help treat the overwhelming amount of patients with coronavirus. Sparrow is the 6th hospital in Michigan to be approved assistance.

As of February 1, the hospital has over 140 COVID-19 patients. U.S. representative Elissa Slotkin telling News 10 this is what needed to be done to give hospital workers the break they need.

“The goal was to always be a bridge. You know, to be a bridge through the real extreme caseload numbers that we were seeing here. Long term, we have a shortage of people who want to go into nursing right now, there’s no doubt about it,” said Slotkin.

The President and CEO of the Sparrow James Dover is hoping this provides some relief to his staff.

“The amount of burden that this hospital has experienced over the last twenty months is inscribable. And we are hopeful that we’ll be able to demonstrate just how much they have been able to fill that void,” said Dover.

As Michigan hits it’s 2 millionth COVID-19 case, Dover says they came just in time providing relief to Mid-Michigan.

