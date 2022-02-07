Advertisement

East Lansing proposing ordinance to make feminine products free in city bathrooms

East Lansing is the next city joining in on the potential choice.
By Alynne Welch
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everybody expects toilet paper and soap to be available when you use a public restroom, but what about feminine products? With the state of Michigan getting rid of the tampon tax, Lysne Tait the executive director of helping women period says the next step is making products available everywhere.

“Just having products in public spaces, public restrooms, is just going to help so much. I mean not just people who can’t afford the products but everyone who has had a period has had a surprise one and not being able to find what you need is devastating,” said Tait. “You wouldn’t go into a restroom, and not, you’d be surprised if there wasn’t toilet paper. And that’s something you need when you’re in there.”

East Lansing is the next city joining in on the potential choice. This would allow feminine hygiene products in all city-owned buildings, something the Mayor Pro Tem of East Lansing, Jessy Gregg, said is long overdue.

“Unfortunately not everybody is financially secure enough to have the products they need, menstruation products. And we know that people often have to access our city buildings without necessarily being completely voluntary,” said Gregg.

Tait says she hopes this normalizes the menstruation conversation.

“I think it’s such a huge step in the right direction not only for the whole period poverty and end the period stigma kind of thing but it’s just a public health issue,” said Lysne Tait.

