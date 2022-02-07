Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 9,898 new cases, 38 deaths over past 3 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 9,898 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths over the past three days Monday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 3,299 cases per day, the lowest daily average since November.

State totals now sit at 2,019,119 cases and 30,417 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has been consistent, staying at about 20%. On Monday, the positivity rate was 19.78%.

The hospitalizations have dropped as well. As of Monday, 2,516 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since November.

As of Feb. 7, 2022, there are officially 2,882 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,165 6 176 Eaton County 21,413 11 342 Ingham County 51,368 36 654 Jackson County 33,408 11 476 Shiawassee County 13,826 5 194

