Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 9,898 new cases, 38 deaths over past 3 days

By Jake Vigna and Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 9,898 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths over the past three days Monday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 3,299 cases per day, the lowest daily average since November.

State totals now sit at 2,019,119 cases and 30,417 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has been consistent, staying at about 20%. On Monday, the positivity rate was 19.78%.

The hospitalizations have dropped as well. As of Monday, 2,516 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since November.

As of Feb. 7, 2022, there are officially 2,882 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,1656176
Eaton County21,41311342
Ingham County51,36836654
Jackson County33,40811476
Shiawassee County13,8265194

Read: Michiganders positive for COVID-19 should consider these medications

