Advertisement

The City Rescue Mission tells us more about their Michigan Avenue Project

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The City Rescue Mission of Lansing is dedicated to serving men, women, and children in Michigan’s capital area. We spoke with Mark Criss, the Executive Director of the City Rescue Mission of Lansing, about their Michigan Avenue Project that will help to increase and improve their services.

Check out the video to learn more about the Michigan Avenue Project. Looking for a way to help? You can make a donation online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on MLK on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
One male hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating
Whitmer, a Democrat, said it is a tough time to work in a school.
Whitmer will propose retention bonuses for teachers, staff
Ranes was sentenced to four life sentences and was not eligible for parole.
Michigan man convicted in killings of 4 women dies at 78
As of February 1, the hospital has over 140 COVID-19 patients.
Federal help arrives at Sparrow
Captain Collin Birnie courtesy of City of Flint Police Department Facebook
Flint police captain dies in crash

Latest News

Getting to know a Face of Ingham County: Val Orlando
Getting to know a face of Ingham County
How to jog like a pro
Former Olympian shares how to jog like a pro
Carrie Bond
Learning more about a home renovation in East Lansing with Carrie Bond
sdfgsfdgg
Carrie Bond Master Bedroom