The City Rescue Mission tells us more about their Michigan Avenue Project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The City Rescue Mission of Lansing is dedicated to serving men, women, and children in Michigan’s capital area. We spoke with Mark Criss, the Executive Director of the City Rescue Mission of Lansing, about their Michigan Avenue Project that will help to increase and improve their services.

Check out the video to learn more about the Michigan Avenue Project. Looking for a way to help? You can make a donation online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.