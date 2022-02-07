Charlotte schools introduces new Future Educator program

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte Public Schools (CPS) is introducing a new program for the 2022-23 school year. The Future Educator Program will focus on giving students the opportunity to learn about and gain experience in various positions within the education field.

The program was created for students interested in the education career field. The students will be involved in classroom instruction on philosophy, design, and practice. Students will then take part in classroom instruction, site visits, observations, lesson plan creation, and mock lessons.

The students will then apply the knowledge and skills learned to real-life experiences with placements in various educational settings, and students will be expected to design lessons and give instruction during the semester.

Veteran CPS teacher, Kristen Toadvine will lead the program. Toadvine has experience with Special Education, Social Studies, English, Freshman Academy, Project Success, and leadership roles.

“Having the opportunity to work with future educators has been a lifelong goal. As an educator, I am truly passionate about the work I do; fostering a love for the career field that I have spent 20 plus years in is inspiring and motivating,” Toadvine said. “Throughout the creation and implementation of this new course, it is my hope that I am able to inspire my students much like previous educators inspired me. Being a teacher is truly rewarding and a never-ending learning experience. I am eager to venture into this new opportunity and to learn alongside my students.”

CPS plans to join with universities to get articulated credits as the program moves forward, allowing the students to graduate high school with free credits to apply to their college courses.

