Advertisement

Auburn Ranked Number One Again

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -UNDATED (AP) - Auburn is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the third straight week. Coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers earned 48 of 61 first-place votes. Gonzaga earned the other 13 votes and has been ranked No. 2 throughout Auburn’s first stay at the top. Purdue, Arizona and Kentucky rounded out the top five.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on MLK on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
One male hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating
Whitmer, a Democrat, said it is a tough time to work in a school.
Whitmer will propose retention bonuses for teachers, staff
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496
Ranes was sentenced to four life sentences and was not eligible for parole.
Michigan man convicted in killings of 4 women dies at 78
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19.
MDHHS: Michiganders positive for COVID-19 should consider these medications

Latest News

Olympics Live: Germany's Ludwig wins men's luge gold medal....
Olympian Zhou Tests Positive
This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.
MLB Changes Steroid Testing Policy
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, left, scores past Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel...
Giants Hire Minority Executive
Lovie Smith, head coach of Chicago Bears
Lovie to Houston?