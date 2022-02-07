Auburn Ranked Number One Again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -UNDATED (AP) - Auburn is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the third straight week. Coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers earned 48 of 61 first-place votes. Gonzaga earned the other 13 votes and has been ranked No. 2 throughout Auburn’s first stay at the top. Purdue, Arizona and Kentucky rounded out the top five.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.