After school arts program collecting teddy bears for senior care facilities ahead of Valentine’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hope Central Urban Arts (HCUA) teaches the performing and technical arts in an afterschool program has prepared their students from the Lansing area to serenade senior citizens and hand out teddy bears to them and their caretakers on Valentine’s Day for the annual HCUA Valentine’s Day Tour.

The students will perform 2 songs including one that they wrote themselves in the style of the 1950′s classic Earth Angel.

After performing at a minimum of 8 senior facilities, the students will hand out teddy bears and hand designed valentines cards to the residence in hopes of making this Valentine’s Day a special one for them and their caretakers.

Local churches are providing the transportation and a driver to take the students from their school to the senior care facilities.

HCUA exists to create a space and place for students to be great while teaching them the value of being people of influence who will do good to everyone everywhere every chance they get.

Between Jan 31st through Feb 11th, Hope Central are asking area businesses and churches to host a medium to large size teddy bear drive at their site. This will ensure that every senior they visit will receive one.

They are looking to collect 900 teddy bears for the residents and their caregivers.

If you would like more information about supporting Hope Central Urban Arts contact ANNAMARIA HORN 517-442-3180 http://www.HopeCentralUrbanArts.com hopecentrallansing@gmail.com

