22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496
Road work on a section of I-496 started Monday morning.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are urging drivers to use caution while driving, especially during winter conditions and in road construction zones.
Early Monday morning, MSP stopped a westbound driver who had been captured on radar going 106 MPH on a wet I-496 near Creyts Road. The speed limit in that area is 70 MPH.
A trooper with the Hometown Security Team made the stop and noted that the driver was issued a ticket for speed (106/70) and driving without a license. The driver was found to have warrants from another police agency.
