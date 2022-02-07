22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are urging drivers to use caution while driving, especially during winter conditions and in road construction zones.

Early Monday morning, MSP stopped a westbound driver who had been captured on radar going 106 MPH on a wet I-496 near Creyts Road. The speed limit in that area is 70 MPH.

A trooper with the Hometown Security Team made the stop and noted that the driver was issued a ticket for speed (106/70) and driving without a license. The driver was found to have warrants from another police agency.

Road work on a section of I-496 started Monday morning.

2/7: Trooper from Hometown Security Team stopped a 22 year old subject from Lansing for 106 mph on I-496 with wet roads. This is very dangerous and unacceptable. Subject was issued a ticket for speed (106/70 mph) and no license. Subject also arrested on warrants and lodged. pic.twitter.com/nsTAxsZgH3 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) February 7, 2022

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.