One man hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Lansing Sunday afternoon.

According to Lansing Police, a man was shot at the Liquor King on MLK in Lansing.

The man was taken to a local hospital where police say he is in stable condition.

Police did not tell News 10 of any suspects in the incident.

This is a breaking news story, stay with News 10 for updates.

