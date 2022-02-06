Advertisement

AT&T Michigan contributes broadband, computers to center

AT&T Michigan has contributed $50,000 high-speed broadband service and computers to a center on...
AT&T Michigan has contributed $50,000 high-speed broadband service and computers to a center on Detroit’s east side for students and families.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - AT&T Michigan has contributed $50,000 high-speed broadband service and computers to a center on Detroit’s east side for students and families.

The contribution is to the Connected Learning Center at Jefferson East Inc.’s new Neighborhood Resources Hub, which will launch Monday.

The center will “help connect Detroit’s underserved students and families to the technology they need,” AT&T Michigan President David Lewis said in a release.

Jefferson East Inc. works to build inclusive neighborhoods along Detroit’s east Jefferson corridor and its five adjoining historic neighborhoods. The Neighborhood Resource Hub provides the community with services and resources designed to help keep residents in their homes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dansville High School
Exchange students not participating in Dansville High School graduation ceremony
His current condition was not disclosed by police.
Jackson man hospitalized after falling into chemical bath
Police are looking for a man involved in a Feb. 31, 2022 theft from a DeWitt Charter Township...
DeWitt Township police seek man suspected of stealing lottery tickets
Ranes was sentenced to four life sentences and was not eligible for parole.
Michigan man convicted in killings of 4 women dies at 78
WMU Cooley Law School
Schools Rule: Student graduates Cooley Law School with perfect score

Latest News

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on MLK on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
One man hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating
FILE - Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis watches during warmups before an NCAA college...
AP source: Miami hiring Michigan’s Gattis as o-coordinator
Whitmer, a Democrat, said it is a tough time to work in a school.
Whitmer will propose retention bonuses for teachers, staff
Ranes was sentenced to four life sentences and was not eligible for parole.
Michigan man convicted in killings of 4 women dies at 78