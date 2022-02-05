Advertisement

Wastewater is the next way to detect COVID in communities

(WILX)
By Alynne Welch
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With a flush, researchers can tell if there’s COVID-19 in a water system without the typical coronavirus testing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that they’re adding more of these research sites to be able to track down a spike in cases in even more communities, but it’s not a new method in Mid-Michigan.

“Waste water surveillance can give us an early warning,” said Dr. Jade Mitchell, Associate Professor of Biosystems Engineering at MSU. “It’s a way that we can have the understanding of what’s happening in the community without requiring all the resources or the personal information.”

Michigan State University has been tracking coronavirus through wastewater since the beginning of the pandemic and Dr. Joan Rose -- who also does this testing -- said as more communities use this type of testing, it should help get us to the end of the pandemic sooner.

“It’s sort of the light at the end of the tunnel. Giving us a lot of hope that we’re rounding the corner I guess on living with this virus.” Rose said.

