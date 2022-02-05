Olivet girls get past Laingsburg

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - The Olivet girls team sporting a winning record at 7-5 going into Friday night’s matchup against Laingsburg.

In the second half, Laingsburg was on the inbound, Ellie Baynes had a nice fake and made the defender bite as she laid that on up for two.

Soon after, Kara Priddy got a steal and took it the other way as she threw that one up and it was in plus the foul.

The Eagles swept the Wolfpack with a score of 29-21.

