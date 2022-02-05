Advertisement

Olivet girls get past Laingsburg

The Eagles swept the Wolfpack with a score of 29-21.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - The Olivet girls team sporting a winning record at 7-5 going into Friday night’s matchup against Laingsburg.

In the second half, Laingsburg was on the inbound, Ellie Baynes had a nice fake and made the defender bite as she laid that on up for two.

Soon after, Kara Priddy got a steal and took it the other way as she threw that one up and it was in plus the foul.

The Eagles swept the Wolfpack with a score of 29-21.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Weapons and drugs seized from a home on Jan. 28, 2022.
Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, heroin, cocaine, meth, pills from Morenci home
Dansville High School
Exchange students not participating in Dansville High School graduation ceremony
I-496 project starts Monday in Ingham County -- Expect lane closures, traffic
His current condition was not disclosed by police.
Jackson man hospitalized after falling into chemical bath
All vehicles must be removed from unplowed residential streets.
Lansing extends snow emergency -- Vehicles must be removed from unplowed roads

Latest News

lansing catholic charlotte
Lansing Catholic secures win at Charlotte
laingsburg olivet
Game of the Week: Olivet boys play tough to get win over Laingsburg
ionia portland
Portland Raiders move to 12-1 with win over Ionia
sexton eaton rapids
Eaton Rapids Boys topple Sexton