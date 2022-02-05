Advertisement

MSU hosts Sankofa Project for Black History Month

February is Black History Month.
February is Black History Month.(KSLA)
By Markie Heideman
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is Black History Month and Michigan State University is putting on events throughout the month to educate students and the community.

One of these programs is a three-night series called the Sankofa Project. Each session will tackle a different subject, including the Civil Rights Movement, the Black Power Movement, community policing and the future.

An organizer behind the series said it’s an important event to put on.

“The whole purpose behind Sankofa is education today is relevant for tomorrow. I think, personally, it’s important for students to know that there are some things that have happened in the past -- specifically here at Michigan State -- that has impacted the future now,” said Dr. Theodore S. Ransaw, a research specialist at MSU’s James Madison College. “What I like to do as a professor, is I like to help students realize that what they’re learning here at Michigan State has implications on the near future.”

The first session is Saturday at 1 p.m. on Zoom. It will be free and open for the community. If you’d like to register for the event, visit MSU’s official Black History Month event page here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Wednesday’s snowfall set February record for Lansing
Staudt’s Rising Star: Braedyn Guerra
Staudt’s Rising Star: Braedyn Guerra
Fewer cars out on the roads will help snowplows clear the roads faster.
Road crews urging drivers to stay home, check MDOT map for plow truck status
Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
Weapons and drugs seized from a home on Jan. 28, 2022.
Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, heroin, cocaine, meth, pills from Morenci home

Latest News

Wastewater is the next way to detect COVID in communities
Ice Hockey
Lack of NHL players at Winter Olympics opens doors for college, amateur players
Mid-Michigan Olympian inspires next wave of figure skaters
Downtown Lansing business leaders plead for help