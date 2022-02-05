MSU hosts Sankofa Project for Black History Month

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is Black History Month and Michigan State University is putting on events throughout the month to educate students and the community.

One of these programs is a three-night series called the Sankofa Project. Each session will tackle a different subject, including the Civil Rights Movement, the Black Power Movement, community policing and the future.

An organizer behind the series said it’s an important event to put on.

“The whole purpose behind Sankofa is education today is relevant for tomorrow. I think, personally, it’s important for students to know that there are some things that have happened in the past -- specifically here at Michigan State -- that has impacted the future now,” said Dr. Theodore S. Ransaw, a research specialist at MSU’s James Madison College. “What I like to do as a professor, is I like to help students realize that what they’re learning here at Michigan State has implications on the near future.”

The first session is Saturday at 1 p.m. on Zoom. It will be free and open for the community. If you’d like to register for the event, visit MSU’s official Black History Month event page here.

