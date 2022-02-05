Lansing Everett continues winning, streak up to three
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Everett Vikings increased their winning streak to three with a 60-54 win at Holt Friday night.
The game was tied in the third, and the Vikings were able to pull away.
Both teams have a rematch Saturday afternoon.
