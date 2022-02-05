Advertisement

Lansing Everett continues winning, streak up to three

The game was tied in the third, and the Vikings were able to pull away
everett holt
(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 4, 2022
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Everett Vikings increased their winning streak to three with a 60-54 win at Holt Friday night.

The game was tied in the third, and the Vikings were able to pull away.

Both teams have a rematch Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

