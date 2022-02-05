Lansing Everett continues winning, streak up to three

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Everett Vikings increased their winning streak to three with a 60-54 win at Holt Friday night.

The game was tied in the third, and the Vikings were able to pull away.

Both teams have a rematch Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.