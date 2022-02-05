Lansing Catholic secures win at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - After the girls beat Charlotte, the Lansing Catholic Boys basketball team took down the Orioles 68-62 in a CAAC-White showdown.

Lansing Catholic improves to 7-5 on the season and sits in second place in the CAAC-White at 4-2. Charlotte falls to 4-9 on the year and 1-6 in CAAC play.

