Lack of NHL players at Winter Olympics opens doors for college, amateur players

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hockey players from the NHL were set to make their return to the Olympic stage, but they opted out due to the COVID pandemic.

That opened the door for college players and amateurs.

Michigan State University hockey coach Danton Cole know all about how important the 1980 Winter Olympics were. As a young teenager, he watched a few games in Lake Placid.

“I wanted to go to some hockey games. I knew they were college kids, I was a college fan,” Cole said. “I was at games at Munn all the time, so I’d seen some of these guys play.”

As he watched the young American ice hockey team make their improbably run to gold about 42 years ago, Cole said the team motivated thousands of hockey players to not just aim for the NHL.

“As much as we grow up dreaming of winning the Stanley Cup and scoring the overtime goal in the basement, when that ‘80 team went through that, there was this whole generation of young men like myself where that was the dream of going to do that,” Cole said. “You’re going to the Olympics, you’re representing your country and it’s got to be a fantastic feeling for them. Those guys inspired a generation of players. It’s an amazing story.”

There’s no doubt that if any college hockey players could inspire a new generation, it’s these guys.

