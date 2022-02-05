Game of the Week: Olivet boys play tough to get win over Laingsburg

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - You don’t always know what to expect in games where it’s teams that aren’t in the same conference or they don’t see each other much. With both Olivet and Laingsburg coming in Friday night with some hunger after losing their last games, this turned into a back and forth battle that got pretty gritty.

“They are a really good team and they’re very physical. You had two teams that I think coming off losses wanted to win tonight,” Matt Seidl said, Olivet’s head coach. “Yeah, it was gritty and they made a run, we made a run, back and forth but we kind of made the last one and that was good.”

The standout in this one was Olivet’s Bo Lincoln. He dropped 28 points and he’s only a sophomore.

“My teammates trust me and we get to work everyday in practice and work hard. I think I’ve gained their respect and they have my respect,” Lincoln said. “It’s just fun playing with my best friends out there.”

“He makes all of us better including his coach and definitely his teammates. He’s been really passive this year. We had to talk to him a couple weeks ago, like it’s time to assert yourself a little bit more. Tonight you could see it from the very beginning,” Seidl said. “I think he knew we were up against it too. He was assertive from the beginning and our other guys battled and rebounded and every rebound was tough tonight. They’re a good team, I enjoyed playing them.”

Olivet is now 12-1 on the season heading into a game next Tuesday, Feb 8, against Lansing Christian.

