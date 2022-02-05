Advertisement

Flint police captain dies in crash

Captain Collin Birnie courtesy of City of Flint Police Department Facebook
Captain Collin Birnie courtesy of City of Flint Police Department Facebook(City of Flint Police Department Facebook)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Long-time Captain Collin Birnie died in a crash while on-duty Friday, according to the City of Flint Police Department.

Police say he was hit at a four-way stop.

Captain Birnie served with the Flint Police Department for 26 years.

His family is asking for privacy at this time as funeral arrangements are being made.

