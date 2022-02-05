Flint police captain dies in crash

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Long-time Captain Collin Birnie died in a crash while on-duty Friday, according to the City of Flint Police Department.

Police say he was hit at a four-way stop.

Captain Birnie served with the Flint Police Department for 26 years.

His family is asking for privacy at this time as funeral arrangements are being made.

