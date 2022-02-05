Eaton Rapids Boys topple Sexton

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Rapids boys basketball team took down CAAC-White rival Lansing Sexton 68-51 Friday.

They’ve won two in a row now, and move to 7-6.

Up next, the Greyhounds take on Jackson Lumen Christi.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.