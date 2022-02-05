Advertisement

Eaton Rapids Boys topple Sexton

They’ve won two in a row
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Rapids boys basketball team took down CAAC-White rival Lansing Sexton 68-51 Friday.

They’ve won two in a row now, and move to 7-6.

Up next, the Greyhounds take on Jackson Lumen Christi.

