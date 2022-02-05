Advertisement

East Lansing Trojans take win from Waverly on the road

The Trojans beat the Warriors 74-69
east lansing waverly
(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans avenged their loss to Williamston earlier this week with a big road win at Waverly on Friday night.

The Trojans beat the Warriors 74-69.

The Trojans play Holt next, and the Warriors face Okemos.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

