East Lansing Trojans take win from Waverly on the road

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans avenged their loss to Williamston earlier this week with a big road win at Waverly on Friday night.

The Trojans beat the Warriors 74-69.

The Trojans play Holt next, and the Warriors face Okemos.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.