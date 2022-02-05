Bath Bees take down Dansville Aggies

BATH, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath Bees took down Central Michigan Activities Conference rival Dansville 47-41 on Friday.

The win extends the Bees’ streak to four wins, they’re now 8-3.

Bath plays Fulton next, and Dansville plays Leslie.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

