Bath Bees take down Dansville Aggies

They’ve won four straight
dansville bath
dansville bath(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATH, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath Bees took down Central Michigan Activities Conference rival Dansville 47-41 on Friday.

The win extends the Bees’ streak to four wins, they’re now 8-3.

Bath plays Fulton next, and Dansville plays Leslie.

