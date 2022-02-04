Your Health: ‘Medical miracle’ defeats tumor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Weeks after a young woman had COVID she was still experiencing strange symptoms. She assumed they were related to the virus and would eventually pass. But, then her health took a nose-dive, and she ultimately received a diagnosis that would have been a death sentence for many.

“I started jogging around the block because, you know, at that time we were all staying inside,” Rubio said. “But I couldn’t get down the block without being really out of breath.”

When her face ballooned and her chest veins began to pop, doctors diagnosed Rubio with an intimal sarcoma, a very rare tumor that started in the lining of a major vein leading to the heart.

Dr. Andrew Pecora is an oncologist.

“Unless you can have the tumor surgically removed, you cannot cure it,” Dr. Pecora said. “And it’s a hundred percent fatality rate if you can’t remove it surgically.”

For Rubio, time was running out. Standard chemotherapy wouldn’t shrink the tumor fast enough.

Doctors used genomic sequencing to find drugs that might work.

Rubio said, “He said that there’s going to be times where it’s going to be really hard, and you’re going to want to give up. And he said, ‘we’re still going to do it.’”

Four days of round-the-clock chemo followed by weeks of radiation and immunotherapy finally shrunk the tumor so surgery was possible. Yet even that was still a complex, 14-hour procedure.

Dr, Pecora said, “They actually were able to stop her heart, open up her heart in this vein, bypass the blood from the whole upper part of the body to allow them to peel this thing off from the inside of her vein and from inside her heart. And then close that all back up again, perfectly, so that it worked.”

Rubio is cancer free.

“This is a medical miracle and I’m not, you know, I’m a clinician, I’m a scientist. I don’t use words lightly,” Dr. Pecora said. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. This is a true medical miracle.”

Rubio has also realized another life goal.

During her year-long treatment she decided that, instead of going to law school, she wanted to mentor kids. She’s now halfway through her first year teaching freshman English at a charter school in New Jersey.

