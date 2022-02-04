Advertisement

Unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas at Fireworks Glass Studios

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week on Studio 10, we highlighted a couple of different items that would be a great Valentine’s Day gift that you can find at Fireworks Glass Studios in Williamston.

Check out the videos to see how they make one of their glass blown flowers. Also, if you’re interested in purchasing one of their glass blown vases that come with a floral arrangement, keep in mind that there is a very limited quantity of them available. Call Fireworks Glass Studios as soon as possible at (517) 655-400 to purchase one for Valentine’s Day.

