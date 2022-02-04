Staudt’s Rising Star: Braedyn Guerra

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Braedyn Guerra.

Braedyn plays football for the Charlotte Orioles. Even though he’s in the third grade, he starts on the fourth grade team.

Outside of sports, he likes playing video games and being outside -- especially to ride his mini bike.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.