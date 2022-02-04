Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Star: Braedyn Guerra

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Braedyn Guerra.

Braedyn plays football for the Charlotte Orioles. Even though he’s in the third grade, he starts on the fourth grade team.

Outside of sports, he likes playing video games and being outside -- especially to ride his mini bike.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

