Redistricting change shut down in Michigan Supreme Court

Currently, there are no majority-Black districts on the congressional map in Michigan.
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawmakers calling for change when it comes to political maps in Michigan have been shut down by the Michigan Supreme Court.

The court has dismissed a lawsuit against Michigan’s Redistricting Commission that would change voting districts in the state. This lawsuit claimed that the new voting districts violate federal voting rights requirements and would disenfranchise Black voters. These new districts were approved last December.

The map seen below was set by Michigan’s Independent Redistricting Commission.

After the new maps were set politicians from around the metro Detroit area raised concerns over the elimination of two majority-Black districts that run through Detroit and the consequences for black voters.

Thursday’s vote dismissed the challenge against redrawing the maps with the Supreme Court saying no federal protections were affected for minority voters.

Currently, there are no majority-Black districts on the congressional map in Michigan.

There are still two pending lawsuits against the new maps. One from Republican lawmakers saying the redistricting split up communities and the other from Democrats saying the commission favored Republicans with the new districts.

Map set by Michigan's Independent Redistricting Commission.
Map set by Michigan's Independent Redistricting Commission.(MICRC)

