Olympic Medal Count Under Way

Opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, February 4, 2022. /Xinhua News Agency(PRNewswire)
Opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, February 4, 2022. /Xinhua News Agency(PRNewswire)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEIJING (AP) - The first day of medals at the Beijing Olympics could be the start of another Norwegian gold rush. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is among the favorites in the men’s downhill, which is one of the marquee events of NBC’s prime-time coverage Saturday. Fellow Norwegian Terese Johaug looks poised to add to the three Olympic medals she’s already won in cross-country skiing. Norway led all nations with 39 medals at Pyeongchang four years ago, including 14 golds. The U.S. has its share of contenders as well. Snowboarder Jamie Anderson is trying for a third straight slopestyle gold. The final of that event is Saturday night, and the team figure skating competition resumes as well.

