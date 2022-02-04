Now Desk News Brief: Morning Edition -- Olympics, I-496 closure, Game of the Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Today’s Maureen Halliday joins Digital Reporter Krystle Holleman to recap the morning’s top stories and look ahead to News 10 Today at 11 and News 10 First at 5.

Included: The Winter Olympics start in Beijing, lane closures coming to I-496, and who’s got the Game of the Week.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.