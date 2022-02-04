News 10 Today goes Red for Women

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed the News 10 Today crew - Seth Wells, Darrin Rockcole, and Maureen Halliday - wore red Friday morning. That’s because Friday is National Wear Red Day and it’s observed every year on the first Friday in February.

This is a yearly campaign to raise awareness about heart disease in women. The goals include encouraging women to learn their risk for heart disease and do things to lower that risk.

According to GoRedForWomen.org, heart disease and stroke are 80% preventable but still cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year.

Things that increase the risk of heart disease include smoking, diabetes, and stress.

So if you participate in the movement by dressing in red on Friday and somebody asks you why, use it as a chance to help raise awareness about heart disease in women.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.