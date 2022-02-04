New details on Flint home explosion expected next week

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they’ll soon release new details about the deadly home explosion that rocked the city in November.

Next week, investigators are expected to go through the scene to start the process of figuring out what caused the blast.

Two people were killed, one of them a 3-year- old girl. Dozens of nearby homes were damaged, displacing people who lived in them. State Police are looking for help in the investigation, saying it will not be easy or safe.

“We don’t want to go in and start digging and taking things apart… it’s called destructive excavation or documentation,” said Jason Mercier of the MSP Fire Investigation Unit.

Next week’s scene investigation is expected to take two days, but crews say they may need more time.

