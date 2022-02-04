Advertisement

New details on Flint home explosion expected next week

Two people were killed, one of them a 3-year- old girl.
Lisa Rochowiak, 55, died after the home next to hers exploded on Nov. 22 in Flint, Michigan....
Lisa Rochowiak, 55, died after the home next to hers exploded on Nov. 22 in Flint, Michigan. The explosion also killed a 3-year-old girl, injured two other people, and damaged or destroyed 27 homes.(Source: WNEM via CNN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they’ll soon release new details about the deadly home explosion that rocked the city in November.

Next week, investigators are expected to go through the scene to start the process of figuring out what caused the blast.

More: Utility sued for $50M over deadly Michigan house explosion

Two people were killed, one of them a 3-year- old girl. Dozens of nearby homes were damaged, displacing people who lived in them. State Police are looking for help in the investigation, saying it will not be easy or safe.

“We don’t want to go in and start digging and taking things apart… it’s called destructive excavation or documentation,” said Jason Mercier of the MSP Fire Investigation Unit.

Next week’s scene investigation is expected to take two days, but crews say they may need more time.

More from Flint:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fewer cars out on the roads will help snowplows clear the roads faster.
Road crews urging drivers to stay home, check MDOT map for plow truck status
Staudt’s Rising Star: Braedyn Guerra
Staudt’s Rising Star: Braedyn Guerra
Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
Wednesday’s snowfall set February record for Lansing
Weapons and drugs seized from a home on Jan. 28, 2022.
Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, heroin, cocaine, meth, pills from Morenci home

Latest News

WILX News 10 Now Desk Morning News Brief
Now Desk News Brief: Morning Edition -- Olympics, I-496 closure, Game of the Week
Redistricting change shut down in Michigan Supreme Court
Redistricting change shut down in Michigan Supreme Court
Lawmakers calling for change when it comes to political maps in Michigan has been shut down by...
Redistricting change shut down in Michigan Supreme Court
Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday wear red on News 10 Today in honor of National Wear Red Day on...
News 10 Today goes Red for Women