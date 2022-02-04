Advertisement

Michigan Senator Stabenow cosponsors bills that would limit stock trading in Congress

(GRAYDC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow has cosponsored bills that would ban members of Congress from buying and selling stocks while in office. The bills, called the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act and Ban Conflicted Trading Act, would also prohibit members of Congress from engaging in other, similar trading practices that could influence their decisions while in office.

The bills are also sponsored by Georgia Senator John Ossoff.

New: Michigan passes 2 million COVID cases

“There is an inherent conflict of interest for Members of Congress who have access to information impacting the stock market that is not available to the general public,” said Senator Stabenow. “Legislators have access to information and create laws that can impact entire industries. These actions can have a significant influence on stock prices. This legislation will prevent potential conflicts of interest and strengthen public trust in our government.”

Some notable members of Congress have stock portfolios that out-perform what would be expected from professional traders. For example, there are websites which advise others on what stocks to pick based on what congress members are reportedly trading, and social media accounts dedicated to tracking their trading activity.

“Members of Congress have advance notice of actions and policies not available to the general public that can impact an industry, such as investigations, potential hearings, and bill announcements,” Stabenow said. “These bills ensure that Members of Congress cannot personally benefit from this information through stock trades.”

There’s some bipartisan support in Congress for limiting members’ trading activity, with Senate Republicans Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Ted Cruz (Texas) voicing support for similar bills.

The bills, which would regulate stock trading by Congress, would have to be passed by Congress and signed by the president to become law.

WILX Weather Webcast 2/4/2022 PM