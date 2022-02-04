Advertisement

Lots of Bettors in New York State!

Sports Gambling graphic
Sports Gambling graphic(Source: MGN Graphics)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - New York state is now the largest sports betting market in America after just four weeks of taking mobile bets. The Empire State blew past New Jersey in January to seize the market lead, taking over $1.6 billion worth of sports bets. That’s $300 million better than the best month that New Jersey ever had. Figures released today by the New York State Gaming Commission show that mobile sports betting brought in $1.62 billion between its launch on Jan. 9 and the week ending Jan. 30. In-person sports betting at four upstate casinos added close to another $15 million, bringing the monthly total to $1.64 billion.

