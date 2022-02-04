Learning more about a home renovation in East Lansing with Carrie Bond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We got the chance to follow along as Carrie Bond, from Bond Girl Real Estate, Design, and Staging, remodeled a home in East Lansing. The complete renovation took several months and the results are stunning.

Check out the videos to see what the house used to look like and then see what it looks like now! Along the way, Carrie explained the process and even gave us some home-renovating tips! Click here to learn more about this fabulous home that is currently for sale.

