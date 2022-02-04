Lansing taking bids to move City Hall for downtown development

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For more than 70 years, the home of Lansing’s city government has stood across the street from the home of the state government in downtown Lansing.

It may not remain there for much longer as mayor Andy Schor officially asked for proposals Thursday to find a new home for Lansing City Hall.

Schor’s goal is to make Lansing “alive after five.” He said moving City Hall to a new location will help do that, but the plan is getting mixed reactions.

Schor requested proposals to get the ball rolling on how to occupy the city’s outdated high-rise. Julie Pingston -- the head the Lansing Convention and Business Bureau -- is excited about the possibilities and said redeveloping City Hall brings more opportunity for the Lansing region.

“Whenever we look at a property for the community, it is based on is it something that we don’t already have? It is something that’s unique that will add that value to the community?” Pingston asked.

The current City Hall holds city offices, the Lansing Police Department, the district court and lock up. Schor hopes to keep all of them under one roof in another location. He said the project will not cost taxpayers any more money.

There are other concerns -- like keeping thousands of city employees happy.

“The city has to look at it a little bit differently and objectively to see what is the best fit for its employees and its operations as well for the city and its citizens as a whole,” said Cathleen Edgerly, with Downtown Lansing Inc.

Schor hopes moving City Hall will encourage new businesses to move to downtown Lansing, making it thriving again.

The current City Hall was built in the 1950s and the mayor’s office said it needs $80 million in repairs to meet current standards, and even then, it would still be outdated.

All proposals need to be submitted by March 8. More information on development project proposals can be found on Lansing’s official website here.

