Lansing Starbucks, 3 other Michigan locations, may unionize

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four Michigan Starbucks stores, including one in Lansing, may unionize. The move comes only two months after workers at a corporate Starbucks in Buffalo, NY voted to become the first such union in the US.

The Lansing location would be joined by three stores in Ann Arbor. There are more than 8,000 corporate Starbucks locations in the US.

Workers from the Ann Arbor store on South Main Street expressed their reasoning in a letter emailed Friday to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, which was signed by the store’s union organizing committee.

“We routinely feel as if we are being ignored by Starbucks upper management when new policies continuously come from the top down with little avenue for partner feedback… We routinely suffer abuse at the hands of uncaring customers, while lean staffing practices mean we have very little time to respond to negative or positive customer interactions,” they wrote. “We have been demanded to act as therapists or sponsors for our homeless population… with no additional training or compensation. We have put our lives on the line to serve the public and further this company’s success. Things need to change.”

These would not be the first Michigan stores to take steps towards unionizing. Baristas in Ann Arbor, Grand Blanc, and Clinton Township also announced their intention to unionize on Jan. 28.

Representatives of the Starbucks workers said they have received assistance from Workers United, the same union that backed the chain in Buffalo, NY.

Workers at the Lansing store have already filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board. They would have to pass a vote by store employees to become a recognized union.

