Lansing extends snow emergency -- Vehicles must be removed from unplowed roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parts of Michigan received more than a foot of snow Wednesday, including a record-breaking 13.3 inches in Lansing.

Mayor Andy Schor extended Lansing’s snow emergency Thursday evening to Friday at 11 p.m. All vehicles must be removed from unplowed residential streets.

“Our City snow plow drivers are working tremendous hours around the clock. They have completed all major streets and are making great progress in many neighborhoods right now, but cars parked along narrow residential streets slow them down,” Schor said. “For the safety of our plow drivers, and as a courtesy to your neighbors, we ask residents to refrain from parking on unplowed residential streets so that we can clear them quickly and properly.”

You can track which Lansing neighborhoods are getting plowed on the City of Lansing’s official Snow Plow Map here.

